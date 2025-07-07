ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sindoor' Mango: A Juicy Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes By Uttarakhand University

This variety of mango has another unique trait. It ripens at the beginning of autumn, which is quite different from the mango season.

‘Sindoor’ Mango: A Juicy Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes By Uttarakhand University
‘Sindoor’ Mango: A Juicy Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes By Uttarakhand University (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

Rudrapur: Scientists at GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand have developed a new variety of mango called ‘Sindoor’, which is inspired by ‘Operation Sindoor’ of the Indian Armed Forces.

This also pays tribute to those who participated in the ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched against terrorists following the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Scientists claimed this variety of mango is special in many ways, be it taste or quality.

‘Sindoor’ mango with special features

‘Sindoor’ mango was developed by a team of scientists at GB Pant Agricultural and Technology University, Pantnagar, led by Dr AK Singh. It ripens at the beginning of autumn, which is quite different from the mango season, which ends in early August.

Another special feature of the ‘Sindoor’ mango is its tremendous quality and taste. After developing this mango variety, the scientists of the university expressed happiness, believing that common people would like it.

“We are hopeful that it will become popular among common people. Farmers can also reap its benefits as its production can increase their income,” Vice Chancellor, GB Pant University, Pantnagar, Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan said.

“This 'Sindoor' variety of mango has excellent quality, taste and unique characteristics. I am sure that it will be equally popular among farmers and mango lovers and will also increase the income of farmers,” he said.

