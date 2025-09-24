'Since 1991, Women Officers Were Not Discriminated Against Their Male Counterparts', Centre To SC
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday assured the Supreme Court that there is absolutely no discrimination in granting permanent commission (PC) to Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers when compared with their male counterparts. The Centre stressed that the annual confidential reports (ACR) of officers were actually gender neutral without an element of discrimination.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre and the Army before the bench.
Bhati contended before the bench that the policy decision was being followed in the grant of permanent commission, and statistics since 1991 showed women officers were not discriminated against their male counterparts.
The bench said that women officers should not be made to think that they will not be considered for the permanent commission.
Bhati said the annual confidential reports of the officers, who moved the court, were actually gender neutral without an element of discrimination. “There is no question of discrimination, as the selection board does not have the name of the officer before it," she submitted, adding that a very strict regime is being followed in the Army.
The Centre’s counsel made submissions countering the arguments of the women officers, who moved before the apex court.
The Centre’s counsel also made submissions regarding the non-consideration of "criteria appointment" or difficult area posting in the ACR of women officers. Bhati said such appointments were inconsequential and the officers were marked as average in the annual confidential reports, and at the time of grant of PC, there are several aspects which are considered in the ACR. “Criteria appointment is not the sole criterion which is considered," Bhati said. A criteria appointment usually means an officer given command of a post in a difficult and hostile area or operation.
The women officers have argued that despite being posted in difficult areas and having participated in operations like Galwan, Balakot and the most recent Operation Sindoor, they were not considered for the PC.
The Centre’s counsel submitted that there was a shortage of good officers. The counsel also pointed to the cap of 250 officers, who are being considered for the grant of permanent commission, depending on the merit a SSC batch officer gets. The Centre’s counsel will continue to make submissions on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the apex court had questioned how there can be two parameters for male and female officers, who undergo the same training and postings, while hearing a plea of 13 women Army officers challenging the denial of permanent commission to them.
The bench expressed its discontent regarding the 'arbitrariness' in the consideration of 'criteria appointment' for Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers seeking permanent commission as compared to their male counterparts. A 'criteria appointment' usually means an officer given command of a post in a difficult and hostile area or operation.
The bench was hearing the pleas filed by serving officers and those released from service in the Army. The top court said it would thereafter hear the pleas filed by Naval officers, followed by officers in the Air Force who have also been aggrieved by the denial of PC.
