Simultaneous Polls Proposal A Bid To Divert Attention From Key Issues: Uddhav

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country. Addressing reporters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal.

Even the election commissioners should be elected through polls, the former state chief minister said but did not elaborate on how to go about it. Thackeray also said that the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government should give Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, as promised before the state assembly polls held last month.

Currently, women are provided Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme, which is believed to have played a key role in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti coalition's victory in the November 20 state assembly polls. The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

Meghwal moved for introduction the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election" and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.

"The One Nation One Election (proposal) is an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country," Thackeray said. The Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the Centre over shifting of the iconic painting depicting signing of documents after Pakistan army's surrender in 1971 war from the Army chief's annexe in South Block to the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The former state chief minister asked why was the painting shifted as it was a symbol of bravery of Indian soldiers. Thackeray also took a dig at the government over disappointment expressed by some Mahayuti leaders over their exclusion from the state cabinet, folowing the ministry expansion on Sunday.

"The unhappiness of those who did not get ministerial berth reverberates more than the happiness of those who became ministers," Thackeray claimed. On senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal not being included in the state cabinet, Thackeray said he felt sad about it because many like him had switched sides to be part of the government.

Notably, Bhujbal supported the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after he joined hands with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in July 2023. Thackeray said the chief minister introduces his council of ministers to the House. But this will be, for the first time, that the CM has to introduce as his ministers those against whom there were allegations of corruption and raids by central agencies, he quipped.

Thackeray also targeted the Mahayuti government for not allocating portfolios despite the cabinet expansion. He dubbed the Fadnavis-led dispensation as the EVM "every vote for machine" government, referring to the opposition charges of irregularities in the Election Voting Machines.

Thackeray further said the governor's address, to the joint session of the state legislature last week, had a passing reference on environment protection. The then Fadnavis government from 2014-19 did not care for the environment while building the Aarey Metro car shed project. Similarly, 1,400 trees will have to be felled for Dongri car shed project (near Bhayander), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

There was no mention of security of women in the governor's address, Thackeray added.