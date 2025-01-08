ETV Bharat / bharat

Simultaneous Polls: Parliamentary Panel Holds First Meeting

The government increased the committee's strength from 31 to 39, as more political parties expressed their desire to examine two draft legislations on simultaneous elections.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 22 seconds ago

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel constituted to scrutinise the two bills on simultaneous elections held its first meeting on Wednesday. Officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice are briefing the panel members on the provisions of the proposed laws, sources said.

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member joint committee of Parliament comprises members from all major parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress, Sanjay Jha from JD(U), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee from Trinamool Congress.

Chaudhary is a former minister of state for law. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recent Winter Session and referred to the committee.

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39, as more political parties expressed their desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations on simultaneous elections.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala Manish Tewari and several other lawmakers, including Anil Baluni, Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are also members of the committee. The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel constituted to scrutinise the two bills on simultaneous elections held its first meeting on Wednesday. Officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice are briefing the panel members on the provisions of the proposed laws, sources said.

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member joint committee of Parliament comprises members from all major parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress, Sanjay Jha from JD(U), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee from Trinamool Congress.

Chaudhary is a former minister of state for law. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recent Winter Session and referred to the committee.

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39, as more political parties expressed their desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations on simultaneous elections.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala Manish Tewari and several other lawmakers, including Anil Baluni, Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are also members of the committee. The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP MP PP CHAUDHARYMINISTRY OF LAW AND JUSTICESIMULTANEOUS POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.