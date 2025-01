ETV Bharat / bharat

Simultaneous Polls: Parliamentary Panel Holds First Meeting

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel constituted to scrutinise the two bills on simultaneous elections held its first meeting on Wednesday. Officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice are briefing the panel members on the provisions of the proposed laws, sources said.

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member joint committee of Parliament comprises members from all major parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress, Sanjay Jha from JD(U), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee from Trinamool Congress.

Chaudhary is a former minister of state for law. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recent Winter Session and referred to the committee.