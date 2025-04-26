ETV Bharat / bharat

Simranjit Singh Mann Seeks Proof Of Pakistan’s Role In Pahalgam Attack, Calls For High-Level Probe

Ferozepur: Former MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) President Simranjit Singh Mann, known for his outspoken statements, has once again made headlines by questioning the Indian government over the terrorist attack. He has called for proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

He said, "What proof do you have that Pakistan carried out the attack?" Mann, who was in Ferozepur, spoke to the media and made a statement about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He said, "The central government should show evidence that Pakistan is responsible for the attack. This terrorist attack shows the failure of our security agencies. The central government should be dissolved, President’s rule should be imposed, and a new government should decide how to handle the situation."

"First, the central government should show clear proof that Pakistan was behind the attack," he said. Mann also pointed out that politics had started after the incident. He demanded a high-level investigation and asked, "Was the Pahalgam attack a failure of our security agencies? Why didn't the intelligence agencies get any information about it?"