Simhastha Kumbh Mela Dates Announced After Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Chairs Meeting; Know Complete Schedule

Nashik: Authorities announced the important dates of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Sunday in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Nashik collectorate. The meeting was attended by leading priests, religious leaders and management of various temples.

According to the officials, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, and will conclude on July 24, 2028. The religious fair will begin with ‘Dhwajarohan' (or flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar, as well as Ramkund and Panchvati.

Important dates of the mela

Simhastha Flag Hoisting Starts: October 31, 2026 (Saturday) 12.02 PM (Location - Ramkund Panchvati Nashik)

Sadhugram Flag Hoisting July 24, 2027 (Saturday), Akhada Flag Hoisting, Ashadh, Kri. Panchami

Nagar Pradakshina: July 29, 2027 (Thursday), Ashadh, Kri. Ekadashi

First Amritsnan: August 2, 2027 (Monday), Ashadh, Somvati Amavasya

Mahakumbh Snan (Second Amritsnan) August 31, 2027 (Tuesday) Shravan, Amavasya

Third Amritsnaan: September 11, 2027 (Saturday) Bhadrapada, Shuddha Ekadashi

Special events

Shuddha Ekadashi: August 12, 2027 (Thursday) Shravan

Shuddha Pournima: August 17, 2027 (Tuesday), Shravan

Kri. Ekadashi: August 28, 2027 (Saturday) Shravan

Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela dates

Commencement of Simhastha Flag Hoisting – October 31, 2026 (Saturday)

First Amritsnan: August 2, 2027 (Monday), Ashadh Somvati Amavasya.

Mahakumbhasnan/Second Amritsnan, August 31, 2027 (Tuesday), Shravan Amavasya

Third Amritsan, September 12, 2027 (Saturday), Bhadrapada Suddha Dwadashi (Vaman Dwadashi)

Speaking after the meeting, CM Fadnavis said that the government has already started development works to facilitate pilgrims. "We have floated tenders worth Rs 4,000 crores for the work of the Kumbh Mela. Some of them are in the final stages. We are still floating tenders worth around Rs 2,000 crores. We are mainly doing STP work to keep the Godavari river clean, emphasis will be placed on purifying the water," he said.

"Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has made a good plan to keep the Godavari flowing. Whether it is the issue of approving it or acquiring land for the Sadhugram, all these issues have been sorted out. There is a rush at Trimbakeshwar Kushavarta. Alternative planning will also be done for it. Due to this, there will be no time for any stampede. Also, all the dates of Amrit Parva have been announced," he said.