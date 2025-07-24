Silver Revolver, Bullet, Garlic Offered At Rajasthan's Sanwalia Seth Temple

Chittorgarh: A devotee has offered a revolver, bullet and two garlic cloves, all made of silver, to the Sanwalia Seth temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The unique offering has become a topic of discussion here.

The identity or motivation behind such an unusual offering is unknown as the devotee did not leave behind any note or explanation. Temple authorities said it is for the first time that a firearm and garlic has been donated by a devotee.

Silver Revolver (ETV Bharat)

Temple chairman Janaki Das alias Hazari Das Vaishnav said the silver revolver and bullet weigh around 300 and 190 grams respectively. Along with this there are two silver garlic cloves, he added.

Silver Ravana that was earlier offered (ETV Bharat)

"The fine workmanship and exquisite carvings make these items unique. Devotees donate gifts after their wishes are fulfilled. Often these gifts are unique. But never has a combination of a firearm and garlic been received," Vaishnav said. He said that the motivation behind such a donation remains unclear but it is likely that it was made by a businessman or a farmer.

Silver fuel dispensing machine (ETV Bharat)

Devotees believe that the offering may be linked to the sharp rise in garlic prices last year. A devotee who cultivated garlic may have earned a huge profit and donated silver garlic as a sign of prosperity.

Silver laptop (ETV Bharat)

The priest said the temple has received many unusual items made of silver like airplane, tractor, handcuffs, replicas of petrol dispensing machine and house, Ravana with 10 heads, laptop and iPhone. Many times the entire crop is donated to the temple, he added.