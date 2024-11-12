Year After Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: Revisiting One Of The Most Daring Rescue Ops In India

Uttarkashi: The Silkyara tunnel collapse completes one year today, making it an apt occasion to revisit the daring rescue operation that continued for 17 days and involved some of the most high-tech engineering machinery and experts.

The tunnel being constructed on the Yamunotri highway in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand became the centre of discussion nationally and globally on November 12 last year when a section of it collapsed, trapping 41 workers for over a fortnight.

A major rescue operation was launched to save the trapped workers, in which international experts were also included.

About The Tunnel

The construction of the 4.5 km long tunnel between Barkot and Silkyara at Dharashu bend close to National Highway 134 in Uttarkashi was taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in March 2018 for Rs. 1,383 crore. The contractor for the Silkyara tunnel project was Navayuga Engineering Company Limited. The main purpose of the tunnel was to connect the Yamnotri and Gangotri valleys to facilitate travelling during pilgrim season.

The Accident

In the wee hours of November 12, 2023, around 5.30 am, dozens of workers were carrying out reprofiling work between 260 meters and 265 meters inside the tunnel from the Silkyara side.

All of a sudden, a 55-meter portion between 205 meters to 260 meters collapsed. The portion on the other side was still incomplete, so there was no way to move out from the other side.

While some of the workers managed to come out when the incident happened, 41 of them remained trapped inside. Initially, the debris fell slowly and was not taken too seriously up until the entire tunnel was blocked suddenly.

Cause

The collapse was attributed to a combination of geological and structural factors, including hidden loose patches of fractured or weak rock, water seepage, and undetectable issues during construction. Despite advanced safety measures, the collapse underscored the inherent challenges of tunnel construction in such terrain.

Wrong alignment of the project with it being placed along the 'shear zone' and the contractor carrying out 're-profiling' work without taking adequate safeguards despite knowing vulnerabilities of the stretch going by past records of collapses were some of the major causes behind the accident. Inadequate deployment of sensors and instruments is another reason behind the accident.

Rescue Operation

Adequate machinery and equipment to carry out the rescue work swiftly and efficiently were not available at the site for more than 16 hours. The rescue team was constantly removing the landslide debris and applied the shotcrete method to stabilise the affected portion.

Authorities were able to provide food and oxygen to the stranded workers just one day after a section of the tunnel collapsed. An auger drill had been built, flown in from Delhi, and put into action by November 16. The following week, attempts to get to and release the workers moved in fits and starts as site officials dealt with the drill's path obstacles, its health, the platform's stability, and the impact of its motion on the nearby rock.

Specifically, they had to make sure the workers weren't in danger from rocks that had been loosened by vibrations. However, by November 25, the drill's blades were stuck in the rubble, forcing the project to stop.

The following day, a new stage of the work began: vertical drilling. Rat-hole mining specialists helped remove the debris. On November 28, the workmen were ultimately carried out of the tunnel after the rescuers had successfully punctured it.

On November 28 evening, rescue personnel managed to breach the rocks that had collapsed around the workers, and evacuated them. In and of itself, the rescue was remarkable because of the resources mobilised to achieve it.

Despite the challenges posed by the tunnel collapse, the successful rescue operation exemplified the resilience and collaboration of all stakeholders involved. Moving forward, lessons learned from this incident will inform future tunnel construction projects, emphasizing the importance of thorough geological assessments, robust safety measures, and coordinated response plans.

Investigative Report

After the incident, a comprehensive report highlighting several critical factors contributing to the unfortunate accident that endangered the lives of 41 labourers on November 12 was submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The investigation, conducted by a six-member central team between December 13 and 15, meticulously scrutinised the incident's causes, revealing alarming deficiencies in the construction process. The report pointed out the selection of an incorrect alignment in a shear zone, a lack of adequate safety measures during re-profiling and a failure to learn from past accidents as primary reasons behind the mishap.

One of the striking revelations of the report was the absence of essential sensors and equipment inside the tunnel. These crucial instruments, responsible for monitoring ground behaviour during re-profiling, were found to be insufficient, hampering the timely implementation of necessary precautions. Furthermore, the construction company reportedly operated without proper authorization for their working methods from the authorized engineer appointed by the executing agency NHIDCL.

Inadequate monitoring by NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) officials during tunnel construction emerged as a concerning issue flagged in the report. The incident, which occurred on November 12 due to a landslide in the tunnel, exposed critical lapses in the construction process.

Despite the necessity for re-profiling in the tunnel, a proper support system was not promptly provided after excavation, leading to precarious conditions exacerbated by the use of rebar ribs instead of garter ribs in the landslide-prone area.

Explaining the significance of shear zones (a significant structural feature that represents deformation markers in orogenic belts). They are the places of preferred accommodation of deformation and the relative movement between the crustal blocks in both Phanerozoic and Proterozoic orogens.

PM Modi's Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the rescue of all the 41 workers trapped inside the Uttarkashi tunnel. Taking to social media platform X on the same day, PM Modi said: "The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough."

Tunnel Work Resumption

Construction work at the tunnel resumed after more than two months in January. After receiving permission from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, construction work of protective nature began from both Barkot and Silkyara ends of the tunnel. The accident delayed the pace of the construction of the tunnel, with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) saying that the construction of the tunnel will now be completed by 2026.