Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. President Murmu, in her message, conveyed her wishes "to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being."

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim is widely admired for its boundless natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warmth of its people. As one of India's most environmentally conscious states, Sikkim has set remarkable examples of sustainable development, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature. I extend my best wishes to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being," she wrote on X.

PM Modi took his official 'X' handle and mentioned that Sikkim is associated with "serene" beauty, and it has made "strides" in different sectors. Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper", PM Modi's 'X' post said.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered his wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. In his 'X' post, Kharge mentioned that Sikkim "flourished" as the 22nd state of India under the stewardship of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kharge hailed Sikkim as a beautiful "Himalayan" state enriched in "rich natural beauty." He wished for the state's "enduring peace, continued progress, and abundant prosperity."

"Our warmest wishes to the people of Sikkim as they celebrate 50 years of statehood. Sikkim has flourished as our 22nd state. Since its integration with India in 1975 under the stewardship of Smt. Indira Gandhi. A beautiful Himalayan state, enriched with rich natural beauty, Sikkim's rich cultural heritage, traditions, and diversity are truly captivating and a source of immense pride for its people and the nation. We wish you enduring peace, continued progress, and abundant prosperity", Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in his 'X' post.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended his wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The latter termed the day as "historic" and paid homage to the legacy of the "Kingdom of Sikkim". He further reiterated his commitment to renewing the goal of "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, ani Samarth Sikkim", which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Viksit Bharat". Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the first chief minister of Sikkim, who ushered democracy in the erstwhile Chogyal Kingdom.