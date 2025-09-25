ETV Bharat / bharat

Sikkim | Doklam And Cho La To Open For Domestic Tourists

Gangtok: Doklam and Cho La will open for tourists from October 1. Although it was supposed to open from September 27, it has been postponed to October 1 thanks to administrative reasons.

The ban on tourists will remain in Lachen. Two more tourist centres are going to open in Sikkim Durga before Puja, and the tourism industry has welcomed the decision.

On January 15, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced battlefield tourism. Following it, Doklam and Cho La, two tourist centres adjacent to the Indo-China border, are being opened for domestic tourists. However, a ban has been imposed on foreign tourists from entering those two tourist centres. However, there are several rules for domestic tourists as well.

Sikkim Tourism Department Principal Secretary C Subhakar Rao said, "Infrastructure has already been set up at Cho La and Doklam on the instructions of the Centre. 25 vehicles will be allowed at two places each day. Sikkim has three war zones. Nathu La, Cho La and Doklam. We have discussed with the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation and Sikkim Police and decided to open two tourist centres with the approval of the Centre."

In 2017, the two countries were involved in a dispute over the rights of the area in Sikkim adjacent to the India-China border. The Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China faced off. Doklam, located about 68 km east of Gangtok and at an altitude of 13,780 feet above sea level, is in the Chumbi Valley on the tri-border of Bhutan, China and India. In June 2017, when China started building a road in the area claimed by Bhutan, Indian troops intervened, and China stopped the construction work after a stalemate that lasted for more than two months.