Sikkim | Doklam And Cho La To Open For Domestic Tourists
Foreign tourists will be banned from visiting these centres, which are adjacent to the India-China border
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST
Gangtok: Doklam and Cho La will open for tourists from October 1. Although it was supposed to open from September 27, it has been postponed to October 1 thanks to administrative reasons.
The ban on tourists will remain in Lachen. Two more tourist centres are going to open in Sikkim Durga before Puja, and the tourism industry has welcomed the decision.
On January 15, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced battlefield tourism. Following it, Doklam and Cho La, two tourist centres adjacent to the Indo-China border, are being opened for domestic tourists. However, a ban has been imposed on foreign tourists from entering those two tourist centres. However, there are several rules for domestic tourists as well.
Sikkim Tourism Department Principal Secretary C Subhakar Rao said, "Infrastructure has already been set up at Cho La and Doklam on the instructions of the Centre. 25 vehicles will be allowed at two places each day. Sikkim has three war zones. Nathu La, Cho La and Doklam. We have discussed with the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation and Sikkim Police and decided to open two tourist centres with the approval of the Centre."
In 2017, the two countries were involved in a dispute over the rights of the area in Sikkim adjacent to the India-China border. The Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China faced off. Doklam, located about 68 km east of Gangtok and at an altitude of 13,780 feet above sea level, is in the Chumbi Valley on the tri-border of Bhutan, China and India. In June 2017, when China started building a road in the area claimed by Bhutan, Indian troops intervened, and China stopped the construction work after a stalemate that lasted for more than two months.
Similarly, tourism is starting in Cho La. As a result, two more 'battlefields' after Nathu La are becoming tourist destinations. In 1967, India and China faced each other over border rights at Nathu La and Cho La. Nathu La has been on the world map as a tourist destination for a few years. There was a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in September-October 1967. Nathu La is already a popular tourist destination. It is located about 58 km from Gangtok and at an altitude of 14,140 feet above sea level. On the other hand, Cho La is located at an altitude of 17,780 feet above sea level.
It is learnt that cafeterias, toilets, parking and other tourist facilities are being built with the help of the Indian Army at Doklam and Cho La. To prevent tourists from suffering from altitude-related health problems, the Indian Army will be consulted for medical treatment. For this, health infrastructure has been developed at the base camp.
Rules
- Tourists will have to obtain a permit from the Sikkim Tourism Department
- They will have to book one night in advance at an approved homestay near the concerned tourist center (Kupup, Nangthang, Juluk and Padmachen)
- A per capita fee of Rs 1120 has been charged. There will be no parking fee
- Along with 25 cars, 25 bikes will also be allowed
- Since it is a hilly road, only bikes above 1400 cc will be allowed
- No private vehicles will be allowed. Only vehicles of tour operators and government-approved travel agencies will be allowed
- For two days permit for Z category vehicle, Rs 12,000 and for J category vehicle, Rs 11,000 has been fixed.
For security, jawans of the 17 Mountain Battalion of Sikkim Police will be deployed at every check post. Police will escort tourists from Kupup Pass