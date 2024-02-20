Sikh for Justice Demands Cancellation of India-England Test in Ranchi

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Sikh For Justice has threatned to disrupt the fourth Test to be played at Ranchi between India and England. The Ranchi Police have lodged a case in this regard

Sikh for Justice has demanded that the fourth Test between India and England should be called off. The organization has posted a video on YouTube and threatened to disrupt the match. The Ranchi Police have swung into action and lodged a case in this regard.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Sikh for Justice has demanded the cancellation of the fourth Test between India and England to be played here from February 23.

Sikh for Justice has also threatened that they will disrupt the fourth Test of the five-match series, which will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. India led by Rohit Sharma are leading the series 2-1 after winning the second and the third Test at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively. Ben Stokes led England won the first Test in Hyderabad, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Sikh for Justice has uploaded a video in this regard on YouTube. Meanwhile, a senior police official said that an FIR has been registered by the Ranchi police at the Dhurwa police station and they are probing the matter.

According to the FIR, England is India's friendly country, but Sikhs for Justice's Gurupatbant Singh Pannu, who hails from Punjab and currently resides in the US, made a video on YouTube about the fourth Test. It has said that it would not allow India skipper Rohit Sharma and England captain Ben Stock to take part in the match.

It also has sought help from the CPI-Maoist, which is banned in India. The Sikh for Justice has also demanded that the match should be allowed to be played in Jharkhand, which is a tribal state. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered in this connection. Meanwhile, the Indian team is on its way to Ranchi, the venue for the fourth Test of the grueling series.

