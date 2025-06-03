'Significant Step': Ladakh Reacts As Centre Notifies New Reservation, Domicile Rules For Union Territory

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: To safeguard Ladakh’s identity and empower local communities, the Government of India on Tuesday announced new reservation and domicile policies for the Union Territory.

The measures include reserving 85% of government jobs for locals and one-third of the total seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC), in both Leh and Kargil, for women.

The move is aimed at safeguarding local interests as people in Ladakh have been protesting for constitutional safeguards to protect their language, culture and land after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

The changes in the policies of the reservation in jobs, autonomous councils and domicile will come into effect immediately, according to multiple notifications issued by the government.

Under the new rules, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in the UT or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT shall be domicile of Ladakh for the purposes of appointment to any post under the UT or under a local or other authority other than cantonment Board.

Children of Central government officials, All India Services Officers, officials of Public Sector Undertaking and autonomous body of Central government, Public Sector Banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of Central Universities and recognised research institutes of Central government who have served in the UT for a total period of 10 years are also eligible for domicile.

The reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections continues to be 10 per cent.

In another notification, the government said that in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, not less than one-third of the total number of seats in the Council shall be reserved for women and such seats may be allotted by rotation to different territorial constituencies.

The rotation of constituencies reserved for women shall be made on the basis of serial number allotted to each constituency by notification in the official gazette. Additionally, the government has notified five official languages for Ladakh, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi.

'Significant Step'

Yangchan Dolma, Nominated Councillor for Women, LAHDC Leh, termed the women's reservation a "significant step for all of us". "After so many years, we have finally received this long-awaited decision. When women participate in decision-making, we can address women’s issues more effectively, and decisions made by both women and men tend to be more balanced and productive, especially on matters concerning women," she said.

"I appeal to all educated women from various fields who are interested in joining politics and serving the public to come forward. This is just the beginning, and it will encourage many more women to step into public life. Earlier, women were not encouraged to join politics, even though it is a form of service," she said.

'Historic Achievement'

Echoing her, PT Kunzang, BJP Leh spokesperson, said it was a "historic achievement" as they had been demanding the same for a long time.

"Recently, in the General Council Meeting, Yangchan Dolma had put forth a resolution demanding 33% reservation in the Hill Council, which was passed unanimously. This is good news for all the women in Ladakh, as they will now have a voice in the Council," Kunzang told ETV Bharat.

He said a total of 8 women will be elected out of 26 Councillors. "Until now, we had only one nominated woman Councillor out of 30. With this change, women’s issues and rights can be actively raised in the Council. It is a proud moment for the BJP, especially since the Women’s Reservation Bill was also passed in Parliament. We will put in our best efforts to ensure its implementation in the upcoming Hill Council elections," he said.

Kunzes Dolma, Vice President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, reacting to the centre's decision, said she was "extremely happy, not just for the women of Ladakh, but for the entire region".

"Over the past three years, it has been a real struggle, running around the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and completing the entire process because LAHDC does not have the authority to make any legal changes. This had to be done through the MHA. As promised during the last High-Powered Committee meeting on December 3, the decision has now been implemented," Kunzes said.

Calling 33% reservation in LAHDC a "game-changer", she said that while people spoke about equality between men and women, in reality, women had "no voice" in decision-making or policy formulation.

"When women are involved in politics and governance, there is a greater chance of success in developmental projects and policy decisions. We can draw inspiration from countries like Finland, New Zealand, Iceland, and Germany, nations that have had women presidents or prime ministers and have seen tremendous progress in economy, development, women’s empowerment and education. Having women at the top levels of decision-making will truly be transformative for Ladakh.”

Stanzin Dolkar, President, Territorial Mahila Congress, says, “We welcome this decision...I see this as the second step by the BJP, the first step was actually taken by the Congress during the Panchayat and Municipality elections, where we ensured one-third reservation for women".

Dolkar said greater participation by women will bring in fresh perspectives. "It is important for women to be involved in politics so they can experience the process, understand the challenges, learn to compete, and eventually contest elections confidently in the future."

A high-level committee led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was first constituted in January 2023 to address the concerns of the people in Ladakh. It held several meetings with the representatives of Ladakh to find an amicable solution to their demands.

In October 2024, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also sat on an indefinite fast in Delhi to press for their demands. After that, talks were held with civil society leaders from Ladakh on December 3, 2024 and again on January 15 this year and on May 27.