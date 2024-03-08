Significant Efforts Made to Uplift our Scheduled Caste Brothers and Sisters under PM Modi: JP Nadda

Agra(Uttar Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led Centre has made significant efforts to uplift the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes community.

JP Nadda criticized previous governments, stating that while Nehru and Indira Gandhi bestowed upon themselves the Bharat Ratna, Dr Ambedkar was overlooked until their government took charge.

He emphasized that it was "under Congress administration that Babasaheb was rightfully honored with the Bharat Ratna".

"While Congress's slogans have divided society, the BJP's slogans focus on inclusivity and development for all. Under Modi's leadership, significant efforts have been made to uplift our Scheduled Caste brothers and sisters, enabling their integration into the mainstream," he said.

"Let the opposition go on 'jail and bail yatra.' You make the lotus bloom and propel India into becoming the third-largest economy in the world," he said while urging people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda discussed initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, granting Scheduled Caste individuals the right to settle and contest elections there.

He mentioned that PM Modi had actively worked towards increasing scholarships in the field of education.

"Additionally, hostels were constructed with an expenditure of Rs 173 crore to accommodate students, and every year, 20,000 students benefit from free coaching. 18 per cent of Scheduled Caste individuals are availing of the benefits of the Mudra Yojana, bringing about significant progress. 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line, marking a significant achievement," he said.

JP Nadda criticized previous governments, stating that while Nehru and Indira Gandhi bestowed upon themselves the Bharat Ratna, Dr Ambedkar was overlooked until their government took charge.

He emphasized that it was under their administration that Babasaheb was rightfully honored with the Bharat Ratna.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the stage with him.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also met BJP President JP Nadda and held a discussion on Lok Sabha seat sharing.

Also, the Bihar BJP held its core group meeting at the house of Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.