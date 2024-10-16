150 Houses Damaged, Flight & Train Services Disrupted As Heavy Rains Pummel Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru exposing infrastructural flaws and bringing the city to a standstill. Nearly 150 homes in Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, and the East Zone are submerged, leaving residents marooned. Key roads, underpasses and tech hubs including Manyata Tech Park and airport roads have been inundated leading to a huge traffic snarl. Train services between Bengaluru and Chennai have also been suspended after the water entered the tracks.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) drew the residents' ire for poor drainage systems and inadequate planning. An under-construction building collapsed near Manyata Tech Park and several trees fell like ninepins due to weakened soil, though no injuries were reported.

A person carrying his pet to a safer place (ETV Bharat)

Food delivery, ride-hailing, and commerce services were partially disrupted. Schools and government offices were closed, and many businesses advised employees to work from home. Social organization volunteers distributed drinking water and food packets in the affected areas.

The government has deployed NDRF teams and suction pumps to manage flooding, and officials are on high alert. The IMD has sounded alerts of heavy rain with an overcast sky till October 18.

NDRF personel distributing food packets to a resident (ETV Bharat)

The opposition leaders criticized the Congress government for failing to tackle the crisis. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the government's efforts, urging opposition leaders to refrain from tarnishing the city’s reputation during these trying times.

“Can we tell nature to stop the rains? These are unexpected rains due to cyclones. The government and the people of Bengaluru are capable of handling it,” Shivakumar said while addressing the media. No loss of life or major injuries have been reported so far.