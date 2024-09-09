Explained: Significance Of India And US Joint Military Exercise In Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The joint military exercise of the Indian and United States (US) armies began at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with a spectacular parade ceremony. The 15-day India-US military drill would see the participation of about 1,200 soldiers of the Indian Army's South Western Command and the US military. This war exercise is considered an important step in the US-India military cooperation.

The focus of the programme would be on learning war strategies and demonstrating high-tech weapons. It will see a display of America’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for the first time. The 20th edition of the war exercise between India and the US is also aimed at strengthening anti-terrorism mechanisms and growing bilateral defence relations. Meanwhile, China announced on Monday that it would hold joint military drills with Russia in September.

Learning To Counter Global Challenges

Besides testing their weapons, the Indian and US armies would work on strengthening the coordination in solving many security challenges faced by them and the world.

While Indian army personnel will demonstrate their expertise in descending on the dunes from the sky and destroying the enemy's hideouts, the US counterparts will demonstrate the use of sophisticated weapons and train their Indian counterparts. Indian soldiers will also demonstrate the use of weapons like the AK 203 rifles. An exhibition of Made in India weapons will also be held during the drill.

US's High Mobility Artillery On Display

For the first time, America will deploy a high-mobility artillery rocket system in the Mahajan Field Firing Range of the Indian Army. This system is capable of making precise attacks over long distances. During the exercise, India will showcase its next-generation weapons. During this, Indian Army soldiers will show their strength from the sky to the ground.

China-Russia Joint Drills Soon

China's Defence Ministry said on Monday that its navy and air force will hold joint military drills with Russia soon. The exercise to be witnessed in the skies and around the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk off Russia's coast would deepen the strategic cooperation between the two countries and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats, the ministry said.

"China will also participate in Russia's Ocean-2024 strategic exercise," it said, without specifying any dates. Notably, China and Russia have ramped up their military and economic cooperation lately as they attempt to counter increasing the US dominance in global affairs.