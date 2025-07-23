Sigachi Tragedy: Grieving Families Await Promised Compensation, Officials Assure Phased Payout In Ten Days

Sangareddy: Nearly three weeks after the horrific fire at the Sigachi Industries unit in Pashamilaram, Patancheru mandal, the families of the 46 deceased workers are yet to get the compensation promised by the company.

The June 30 devastating explosion at the chemical factory had taken a toll of 46 lives, injured another 33 and several workers remained missing. Most families of the deceased are still grappling with mental trauma.

What has compounded the sense of devastation is the non-payment of the promised compensation money to families of the deceased workers.

Following the incident, the Telangana Chief Minister announced a ₹10 crore compensation package to be paid by the Sigachi industry management. This included ₹10 lakh for each seriously injured worker and ₹5 lakh for those with minor injuries. However, families say they’ve only received an initial ₹1 lakh.

Company representatives had issued a press release assuring ₹1 crore in total compensation, promising distribution within 15 days. As of now, none of the deceased workers' families have received the full amount.

Despite the revenue department having complete information on the affected families, the delay in ex-gratia distribution has led to deep resentment.

Nikhil Kumar Reddy and his wife Ramyasri from Penikalapada in Kadapa district, for instance, were among those who died in the June 30 tragedy. Nikhil had been the sole breadwinner for his parents and younger brother. With his death, his family has lost their only source of income. The family has been pushed into distress and the announced ex-gratia is yet to reach them.

In another heart-wrenching case, Indrani, a mother from Pakala in Chittoor district, depended entirely on the money her son Hemasunder used to send. After losing him in the explosion, she now finds herself in a helpless situation.

The same story of inordinate delay in compensation greets the families of all 46 deceased workers—many of whom hailed from northern states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The wife of an Odisha worker is seven months pregnant, and the mother of a deceased worker from UP is blind.

DNA tests conducted to identify eight missing victims have so far been inconclusive. Officials say that unless the Union Home Ministry recognises these cases as exceptional, issuing death certificates will remain uncertain.

Officials Assure Action:

“We are making arrangements to provide ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the next ten days. The compensation will be released in phases. We have also reported the details of the missing persons to the government,” said Chandrashekhar, Additional Collector of Sangareddy.