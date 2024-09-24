I Believe In Law And The Constitution, Truth Will Finally Win In This Fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Verdict

Bengaluru(Karnataka): After the Karnataka High Court rejected outright his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case, Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah said he will give a detailed response after reading the copy of the order.

“I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts whether such an investigation is allowed under the law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide the outline of the fight,” the CM said.

“I am confident that the truth will come out in the next few days and the investigation under 17A will be cancelled. The people of the state are behind me in this political battle. Their blessings are my protection. I believe in law and the Constitution. Truth will finally win in this fight,” Siddaramaiah said.

Terming the fight as a battle against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government, he said the judicial struggle against the revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue.

He accused BJP and JDS of political retaliation as he is pro-poor and fighting for social justice.

“Throughout my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge, and conspiracy politics and have been winning with the strength from the blessings and wishes of the people of the state. I am confident of winning this fight. The Muda case is just a sham. The main objective of BJP and JDS parties is to stop our government’s schemes which favour the poor and the oppressed,” he said.

Taking digs at the opposition leaders he said those who are demanding his resignation are the same ones who opposed the schemes implemented by his government for poor and oppressed.

“These same BJP and JDS leaders have opposed the Annabhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Ksheera Dhare, Vidyasiri, Krishibhagya, Pashubhagya, Indira Canteen schemes implemented when I was the first Chief Minister. The same leaders who are plotting against me today have opposed the SCSP/TSP Act,” he said.

Highlighting the poor show of the position parties, he said, “The people of Karnataka have not given enough majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party to come to power on its own. So far, the BJP has come to power unethically and by duddy power by running Operation Lotus. In the last assembly election, the people of the state gave our party a strength of 136 members”.

According to Siddaramaiah, the BJP could not digest the defeat and in frustration misused the Raj Bhavan to destabilise the Congress government.

“The central government led by Narendra Modi is carrying out a conspiracy to punish the government of the opposition parties by misusing the Raj Bhavan across the country. In my case too, BJP and JDS will surely face similar embarrassment,” he said.