Siddaramaiah Says 'Will Complete Tenure As Karnataka CM', His Deputy Responds

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he would abide by the decision of the party high command with regard to leadership change in the state.

His statements came barely an hour after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue as CM till 2028. "What option do I have? I have to stand by him (Siddaramaiah) and support him. I don't have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command desires and asks will be fulfilled," said Shivakumar, who allegedly has been nursing the dream of becoming chief minister for a long.

Asked whether the party is not backing him despite several MLAs from his camp demanding a leadership change, Shivakumar said he did not want to discuss anything publicly. "I don't want to discuss anything. It is not just Shivakumar but lakhs of people have supported the Congress," he said.

Earlier today in Chikkaballapur, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he would continue as chief minister and complete his five-year tenure. "Do you have any doubt about it?" he asked the reporters who questioned him on the ongoing speculations.