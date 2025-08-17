ETV Bharat / bharat

Siachen, Galwan To Be Developed As New Tourism Attractions In Ladakh: LG

An aerial view of the Indus river amid the snow capped area of Ladakh. ( ANI )

Jammu: Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said his administration is planning to develop Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and Galwan valley as new tourism attractions in the Union Territory.

He said Ladakh is “far more beautiful than Switzerland” and has the potential to emerge as the world’s most sought-after tourism destination.

“Siachen and Galwan are being developed to promote tourism, thereby offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the unmatched natural beauty as well as the spirit of courage and sacrifice associated with Ladakh’s frontier regions,” Gupta said at a felicitation programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad here.

He vowed to promote various types of tourism, including adventure, spiritual, and religious, in Ladakh, positioning the UT as a complete tourism package that blends thrill, tranquillity and faith.

He said the Central government has entrusted him with the new responsibility of serving as the head of Ladakh UT.