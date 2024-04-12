Siachen Day 2024: Commemorating 40 Years of Operation Meghdoot

Hyderabad: Siachen Day is observed every year on April 13 to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers, who serve on the highest battlefield in the world. The day commemorates the anniversary of 'Operation Meghdoot', which was launched by the Indian Army on April 13, 1984, to secure the strategic Siachen Glacier, located near the Indo-Pak Line of Control.

The Siachen Dispute: The Siachen Glacier, situated in the Karakoram range, holds significant strategic importance as it shares boundaries with both Pakistan and China. With an average elevation of 17,770 feet above sea level, the glacier is known for its harsh conditions, including temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius. This area became a point of dispute between India and Pakistan due to the lack of clear demarcation in the region.

The conflict over Siachen began in the aftermath of the partition of India and the subsequent wars between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. Initially, the region was considered inhospitable and uninhabited, leading to ambiguity regarding its ownership. Both countries attempted to assert their presence in the region, which ultimately led to the launch of Operation Meghdoot.

Operation Meghdoot: The Indian Army launched Operation Meghdoot on April 13, 1984, preempting Pakistan's plans to establish its presence on the Siachen Glacier. The operation was named after an ancient Indian epic and remains one of the costliest and longest ongoing military operations of the Indian Army.

The soldiers deployed in Siachen face extreme challenges, including treacherous weather conditions and difficult terrain. They endure rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, preparing for rock climbing, ice wall navigation, and other survival skills. Due to the high altitude and low oxygen levels, many soldiers suffer from altitude sickness, and extreme weather remains the leading cause of soldier casualties.

Life in Siachen: Soldiers deployed in Siachen undergo extensive training to acclimate to the harsh environment. They must be prepared for challenges such as melting ice for drinking water and managing inadequate food supplies. The area is heavily restricted, and only those with special permission from the Indian government are allowed to visit.

The region poses many risks to the soldiers, including frostbite, avalanches, and crevasses. Despite these dangers, the Indian Army remains committed to defending the glacier and protecting India's borders.

Honouring the Warriors: Siachen Day is an occasion that pays tribute to the courage and dedication of the soldiers who have served in the Siachen Glacier. The day honours those who laid down their lives to secure the icy heights and acknowledges the ongoing sacrifices made by the Siachen warriors.

The Indian Army's presence in Siachen is a testament to the resilience and bravery of its soldiers. They endure some of the harshest conditions on Earth to safeguard the nation's interests and maintain peace in the region.