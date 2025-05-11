SIA Launches Large Scale Raids In Jammu And Kashmir After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday launched large-scale raids in multiple areas of south Kashmir's Kulgam and Shopian districts.

According to sources, the raids were carried out in coordination with other security forces. Among the locations raided by the SIA are the HomeShalibug area of Kulgam district, while SIA also conducted operations in the Majh Marg Zainpura, Wain Imam Sahib and Reban areas of Shopian district.

It is not yet clear what the purpose of these raids was, nor has any arrest or seizure of anything been confirmed. Similarly, no official statement has been made in this regard yet.

The raids come close on the heels of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of armed confrontation between the arch rivals in the aftermath of the Apr 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala was killed.

India revenged the attack by launching airstrikes inside Pakistan and PoK on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 under Operation Sindoor. The subsequent days saw a barrage of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab. At least 20 civilians including a top bureaucrat were killed in the cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.