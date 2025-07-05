SIA Files Chargesheet Against HM Chief Syed Salahuddin And 10 others

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin and 10 others in connection with a 2022 cross-border narco-terrorism and terror financing network case registered at the SIA police station, Jammu.

According to the SIA spokesman, the investigation in the case uncovered a well-organised network of terrorist associates and couriers aiding the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) by facilitating the smuggling of narcotics and raising funds for the banned organisation.

"This network, as per the investigations, has emerged as a major channel for terror financing in the region. Several of these individuals involved have amassed significant wealth through drug proceeds, despite having negligible legitimate sources of income," the spokesman said.

The chargesheet named the accused as operating under a well-organised terror network involved in raising funds through smuggling and the sale of narcotics. Among those named is Khalid Hussain, son of Anwar Hussain, a resident of Ujhan Margan, Tehsil Darhal, District Rajouri, currently residing at Rehmat Colony, Channi Himmat, Jammu. Harpreet Singh, son of Kamaljeet Singh, a resident of House No. 619/F, Sector 3, Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, is also listed. Muhammad Shokit, son of Muhammad Latief, a resident of Village Phambranar Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch, and Javid Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Rehman Rather, a resident of Thokarpura, Budgam, are also named. Other accused include Manzoor Ahmad, son of Noor Mohammad, a resident of Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Tehsil Eidgah, District Srinagar; Chain Singh, son of late Angrez Singh, a resident of Chak Chua, Bishnah; Sahil Kumar, son of Sudesh Kumar, a resident of House No. 21-A, New Rehari, Jammu; and Asif Rehman Reshi, son of Abdul Rehman Reshi, a resident of Banapora, Batmaloo, Srinagar. The list also includes Sandeep Singh, son of Raj Singh, a resident of Green Avenue Lane, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu; and Basharat Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chowdhry Bagh, Kremshore, Khan Sahib, Budgam — presently based in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and identified as a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist. Also named is Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudeen, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah, a resident of Bonapora, Soibugh, District Budgam, who is the head of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

As per SIA, the investigation revealed a systematic modus operandi wherein narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "The proceeds from the sale of these drugs were deposited in the account of one of the accused, on the instructions of a Pakistan-based terrorist, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, a known Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist operating from Pakistan. The accused individuals were allegedly key drug dealers responsible for distributing narcotics among local youth. Some reportedly employed the other accused for selling narcotics to their clientele," the SIA said.

"The investigation points to a larger conspiracy spearheaded by Pakistan-sponsored Hizb-ul-Mujahideen to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by facilitating terrorist activities. Further investigation is going on to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in the network. This chargesheet reflects SIA’s firm commitment to dismantling terror-financing ecosystems and preserving peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman added.

