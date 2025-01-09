SI Recruitment Exam 2021 Won't Be Cancelled: Rajasthan Tells HC

Jaipur: In the SI Recruitment 2021 case, the government submitted to the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday that the recruitment will not be halted for the time being and a comprehensive investigation is underway under the supervision from the top level.
The court asked the state government to submit the minutes of the meeting on the recommendation of the cancellation of the procedure, fixing the next hearing on February 10 and appointing additional solicitor general Raj Deepak Rastogi as the amicus curiae.
The order was given by Justice Sameer Jain, after hearing the petition of Kailash Chandra Sharma and others.
During the hearing, additional advocate general Vigyan Shah informed the court that the state government is not bound to accept the opinion of the advocate general. It should be seen only as an opinion. The source of the unverified documents furnished by the petitioner also needs to be known.
Expressing apprehension about the exposure of names connected with the case, Shah said the petitioner intends to cancel the complete process to halt further investigation.
Rastogi said he is the lawyer of the central government and is also looking into the cases pertaining to ED in the recruitment and raised doubts over his ability to perform the amicus curiae's role.
On this, the court said the central government is not a party in this petition and Rastogi needs to present his side impartially. It warned the state government to follow the status-quo order of November 18.
In reply, the state government said officials had not violated the court order as the recruitment process has already been completed and now the one-year field training is being imparted.
