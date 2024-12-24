Tributes Pour In For Shyam Benegal: 'Master Storyteller Who Redefined Cinema, Inspired Generations'

New Delhi: Tributes poured in for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal who died on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying a glorious chapter of Indian cinema has ended with his passing but his work will continue to be admired by generations to come.

Political leaders and parties, people from the film industry and other walks of life hailed him as a master storyteller who redefined cinema, inspired all with his films and created stars out of great actors.

President Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. "A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," she posted on X.

PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Benegal, "whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema". "His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Benegal was a visionary filmmaker who brought India's stories to life with depth and sensitivity. "His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide," he posted on X.

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled the death of the filmmaker.

Kumar said Benegal's demise has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking. "I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace," he said in his condolence message. Patnaik described Benegal as a "doyen" of Indian cinema.

Benegal died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI.

He is survived by his daughter and wife Nira Benegal. Just nine days ago, on his 90th birthday, actors who had worked with him through the decades gathered to wish him on the landmark day, almost as a last sayonara to the filmmaker who had given them perhaps the best roles of their careers.