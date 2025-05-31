ETV Bharat / bharat

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Serve As Mission Pilot On Axiom-4 Mission: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Department of Space, Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that Shubhanshu Shukla, one of India's astronauts, will conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The experiments--developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA--aim to pioneer space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for future long-duration space travel.

Singh detailed that the first ISS experiment will examine the impact of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae--a high-potential, nutrient-rich food source. The study will focus on key growth parameters and the changes in transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes of various algal species in space compared to Earth conditions.

Presenting an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Space biology experiments aboard the ISS will be conducted using indigenously developed biotechnology kits under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These specialized kits, tailored for microgravity conditions, have been designed and validated by Indian scientists to ensure precision and reliability in space-based research.

Their deployment marks a major milestone in India's ability to deliver world-class scientific tools for frontier research and underscores the country's growing self-reliance in critical technologies for space exploration and biotechnology.

"Microalgae grow rapidly, produce high-protein biomass, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen--making them perfect candidates for sustainable space nutrition and closed-loop life support systems," said the Minister. Some species can grow in as little as 26 hours, and when cultivated in photobioreactors, they produce more biomass per unit volume than traditional crops--crucial for space missions with tight space and resource constraints.