Janmashtami 2024 | Festivity Across India: Watch Aarti At Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple

Mathura: Celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple are in full swing on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees have flocked to the temple and begun the day by fasting, singing devotional bhajans, and performing the Aarti.

Morning Aarti Takes Place At The Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple (ETV Bharat)

Morning aarti was performed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on the occasion. Devotees at the temple corridor were seen expressing joy and enjoying the festivity.

Devotees also flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on the all temples of the Radha Krishna campus. The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples decorated with colourful lights and flowers on the festive occasion.

Janmashtami 2024 Date, Timing: Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is a popular Hindu festival, and is celebrated across India. This year, it is being observed on August 26, 2024.

The day falls on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada and is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi.

What is Dahi Handi? A key component of the festivities surrounding Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi. The main Janmashtami celebrations will take place on August 26, but the Dahi Handi celebrations will take place the day following, on August 27. Curd is referred to as "dahi," while "handi" is merely a pot used to store the dahi.

During the celebrations, an earthen pot (handi) is hung at a height, and filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi and butter (makhan). Then a bunch of youths form human pyramids and attempt to reach and break the earthen pot. This tradition is observed one day following Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi Timings: The Ashtami Tithi begins at 3.39 AM on August 26 and ends at 2.19 AM on August 27.

History And Significance: Lord Krishna's life is depicted through the ritual of Dahi Handi. Folklore has it that as a child, he loved butter and curd. He would even steal these items from the houses of his neighbours. He is therefore commonly referred to as "maakhan chor".

His mother Yashoda often got irritated by his attitude. She thought of a plan and suggested hanging the milk, butter, and curd high enough so that baby Krishna could not lay hands on them. Krishna and his pals would construct human pyramids to get the butter. The butter would then be divided among them and enjoyed immensely.

