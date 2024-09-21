Shraddha Walker-Like Murder in Bengaluru: Woman Victim's Chopped Body Parts Found in Fridge

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A Delhi Shraddha Walker type of murder case came into light here. A 29-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body chopped into many pieces and put in a refrigerator in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka. This incident took place in a first floor house in the Munneswar block of Vyalikaval in the Malleswaram area.

Additional Commissioner of Police Satish Kumar, who has given information about this, said, "There was an incident where the dead body of a 26-year-old woman was dismembered and kept in a fridge on the first floor of a house under Vyalikaval police station. According to preliminary information, it may be four or five days since it happened. The identity of the murdered young woman has been confirmed. She was from outside the state and settled in Bengaluru."

Woman murdered, body chopped in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

The Additional Commissioner said that a dog squad and a team of fingerprint experts have arrived and are checking. "The FSL team is also arriving. After the investigation, more information about this will be known," he said. The young woman had recently shifted to this house. The case came to light when her mother-sister came to see her this morning.

The news about the dismembered body of woman found in a Bengaluru house has sent shockwaves in the city.

A neighbour said that the victim often talked to us about taking care of the dog. The neighbour further said, "Recently she became a friend. Didn't talk much. She was alone at home. His elder brother was here for a few days. After he left, she was alone at home. Today we came to know that she was married. It has been five months since she came here. If she went out at 9:30 am, she would return home only at 10:30 pm. Today her mother and her elder sister came. This case came to light when we saw that some bad smell is coming from the house. They screamed as they opened the fridge. When asked what happened, they said that the dead body had been cut up and kept in the fridge."

On receiving this information, the Vyalikaval police visited the incident site and are conducting the investigation.