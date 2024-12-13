ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Shown Blatant Disregard For Judicial Process, Deliberately Attempting To Delay The Trial': ED To SC On Senthil Balaji’s Bail

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK strongman Senthil Balaji, after being granted bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam, has shown blatant disregard for the judicial process and he is deliberately attempting to delay the trial.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka allowed ED to file its affidavit in a plea seeking to recall its earlier judgment granting bail to Balaji. "That despite this court’s directive to expedite the trial, Senthil Balaji has drawn out the cross-examination of a prosecution witness on one pretext or another for nearly two months'. This blatant disregard for the Supreme Court’s instructions is a clear attempt to procrastinate and delay the trial proceedings," said the ED's affidavit.

The ED said it is amply clear that Balaji has violated the direction given by the top court by seeking adjournments on non-existent or frivolous grounds or creating hurdles in the early disposal of the cases.

"From the date on which Balaji was released on bail, a crucial prosecution witness failed to appear continuously for 2 hearings (September 26, 2024, and September 30, 2024) before the special judge, Chennai, and sought adjournments on health grounds," said the affidavit.

The ED said the special judge issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and on October 4, 2024, he was compelled to present himself on account of the pending NBW.

The ED said after Balaji was released on bail, the ongoing examination of prosecution witnesses has been derailed on account of the accused moving applications seeking copies of digital records and seeking a change of counsel in the midst of the trial.

"Some of the key witnesses cited in the prosecution complaint filed by the ED are individuals who previously worked under Balaji’s supervision during his tenure as transport minister. This proximity between Balaji and the employees raises serious concerns about potential influence and impartiality in fair and effective trial now that Balaji has resumed office as a minister," said the ED.