‘Showing Us Hell’: Girls At Visakhapatnam Juvenile Home Allege Staff Abuse, Threaten Suicide; Probe Ordered

Visakhapatnam: In a startling act of desperation, five girls from a government-run juvenile home in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday climbed the iron fence, took to the streets and protested against alleged abuse and mistreatment by the staff.

The girls, aged 8-18, waved sticks, threw stones and cement sheets on the road, and shouted slogans claiming they were being given drugs and subjected to mental harassment at the juvenile home.

“They are showing us hell. They are giving us drugs and turning us into mentally ill people. Do justice and send us to our homes,” the protesting girls pleaded to passersby.

The incident drew immediate attention from authorities, including ACP Narasimha Murthy, CI Malleswara Rao, and Chinagadili Tahsildar Palkiran, who intervened and sent the girls back to the juvenile home.

Heartbreaking Complaint From A Mother

Amid the protests, the mother of one of the girls arrived at the scene, sobbing and accusing the home’s staff of harassment. “You are not giving me my child. You are saying that you will sell children. Will a mother sell her child anywhere?” she cried, demanding justice for her daughter.

Protests Ongoing For Three Days

The juvenile home houses 60 girls in the age group between 8 and 18 under the supervision of 25 staff members. According to sources, some of the girls have been protesting for three days, demanding to be reunited with their families. These girls, hailing from Srikakulam, Godavari districts, Guntur, Krishna, and Hyderabad, have been at the facility for three years.

Despite the staff’s efforts, a group of girls managed to climb the wall on Wednesday, with staff members reportedly failing to notice the escape until the situation escalated.

Government Takes Action

Responding to the incident, Home Minister Anitha held telephonic discussions with City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and Collector Harendhira Prasad. She directed a woman police officer and the Tahsildar to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. Minister Anitha also emphasised that if the accusations were proven true, strict action would be taken against the responsible staff members.

Mental Health Concerns Raised

Juvenile Home Supervisor AV Sunitha stated that five girls had been causing disruptions over the past two days and that their mental health conditions were concerning. “They are not taking pills, not eating, shouting, and hitting their hands with stones. We have filed a complaint at the Arilova police station. We will only release them to their families after the Child Welfare Committee makes a decision,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Dr KV Ramireddy, Superintendent of the Government Psychiatric Hospital, clarified that only three children at the juvenile home are currently receiving treatment for mental health issues. “We have deployed an ambulance and staff at the home since morning. No one has been admitted to the hospital so far,” he added.