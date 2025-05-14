ETV Bharat / bharat

Showers Across Cities Bring Temporary Relief, But Heat And Humidity Linger In Several States

New Delhi: Cities across India are experiencing varied weather this week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a combination of light rain to moderate rain, overcast skies, strong surface winds, and high humidity.

While the mornings of cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru woke up pleasantly cooler due to overnight rains, areas of South Bengal and Chennai are likely to maintain high humidity, sporadic rainfall, and heatwaves for the next few days.

Delhi: Rain-Soaked Relief, but Heat still around 40°

Delhiites woke with a pleasant and breezy morning on May 14, after light rains and strong surface winds the night before. The capital has received relief during the last week with less intense heat wave conditions and is likely to continue the relatively cooler temperature for the subsequent days.

The IMD forecast for Wednesday shows partly cloudy skies with light rain this week. Maximum temperature is expected to reach 39-41°, while minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24-26°. Surface Winds likely to continue throughout the day at speeds of 15-25 kmph, with gusts occasionally reaching 35 kmph.

The weather agency has indicated that thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to return on May 16, however dry weather is expected to stay across the region.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category with the AQI at 118 on Wednesday morning as compared to 137 the previous day. Neighbouring cities in NCR of Gurugram (AQI 126), Noida (116), Greater Noida (139), and Ghaziabad (114), also saw quite an improvement in the air quality level.

Mumbai: Rainy Times with Overcast Skies Do Nothing to Reduce Humidity

Mumbai will continue to experience cloudy skies with possible thundershowers throughout the day. Occasional drizzle might have been experienced in parts of the city, but the level of humidity remains quite high. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 26°C on May 14. The mercury has not come down, and neither has the discomfort due to the huge moisture levels.

Continuous rainfall and overcast weather are likely from May 13 to May 15 in Mumbai, with minimum and maximum temperatures of 26 and 34 degrees, respectively. The rains are expected to be intermittent and might not offer much relief to the sticky pre-monsoon conditions in Mumbai, meteorologists inform.

Bengaluru: Presence of Light Showers, Moderate Weather, and Yellow Alert

Bengaluru, with its moderate weather, is likely to witness intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout the day on Wednesday. The city saw sunrise at 5:55 AM this morning under cloudy skies, and it is likely to continue under overcast skies throughout the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be 31°C and 23°C, respectively. A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for parts of coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted on X (formerly Twitter) that widespread rain with thunder and isolated heavy downpours may occur through May 15. Surface winds are expected to range from 30-40 kmph during the storm activity.

The city's AQI remains moderate at around 75, reflecting satisfactory air quality levels compared to northern cities.

Kolkata: Thunderstorms on Horizon, but Heat Lingers

Kolkata and surrounding districts in South Bengal are under a yellow alert due to expected thunderstorms and lightning. The Alipore Meteorological Office has indicated that while scattered showers will occur this week, they are unlikely to bring long-term relief from the current hot and humid weather.

On May 14, the city’s skies remained partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 37°C during the day and 28°C at night. Humidity remains high, adding to the discomfort. Weather experts warn that while thunderstorms may offer some evening relief, the daytime conditions will remain oppressive.

The IMD expects thunderstorm activity to intensify from Thursday, particularly in districts such as Purulia, East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad, and both 24 Parganas. Wind speeds during these storms may reach 30-40 kmph.

A Kalbaisakhi alert, the regional term for violent thunderstorms, has been issued for Thursday and Friday in parts of Birbhum, Nadia, and Burdwan, with wind speeds expected to touch 60–70 kmph, potentially accompanied by hail.