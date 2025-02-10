‘Show Us One Communication Sent By Him To State Objecting The Bills’: SC On TN Government-Governor Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu Governor’s counsel to bring on record one communication sent by him to the state government regarding his objections in connection with the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) in state universities, while questioning his silence on the bills, which culminated in withholding of his consent.

The apex court observed that had the governor communicated the reasons for withholding assent, the state would have probably accepted it.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan.

Justice Pardiwala asked Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, representing the governor R.N. Ravi, “Take us to one communication by the governor to the state government saying it has not kept in mind the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, and what was the response of the state government to that communication”.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, informed the bench that the letters were not related to the bills, rather it was about the exercise of the power under the state Act and under the Act, which now the state government seeks to amend, he is a chancellor. The bench was apprised that without the amendment certain issues cropped up and they were communicating.

"In the state Act, which the state proposes to undertake amendments, the bench queried who is the appointing (of VCs) authority", Wilson said the appointing authority is the chancellor.

“If the chancellor is the appointing authority, then why would the governor communicate to the state government that it has not kept the UGC regulation in mind? Your reply is this communication has nothing to do with the bills. It has something to do with the Act, with the implementation and operation of the Act”, Justice Pardiwala told Wilson.

“The Act provides that the chancellor and other members of the executive council shall appoint the vice-chancellor (VC), then what was the need for the governor to tell the government that it has not kept UGC regulation in mind. Tell us?”, Justice Pardiwala asked Wilson.

The bench told Wilson that today by virtue of the amendment Act you are doing away with the power of the chancellor to appoint, and added, “that would be a debate in writ petition filed before the high court or the apex court…”.

The AG argued that it was brought to the notice of the government. “We are not able to understand, if the Act provides that it is the chancellor who will be the authority, then why this issue of UGC cropped up? Should it not be taken that these communications were in respect of the bills?”, asked the bench.

Wilson said the lordships cannot take that, the reason is the formation of the selection committee was the issue, and under the Act the chancellor had only the option of nominating.

Justice Pardiwala asked the AG to show the bench one or two communications from the governor’s house that these are the bills and these are issues, and stressed, "just show us that much".

AG contended that all this communication, even though not expressly made, was in the context of the bills. The AG said the governor kept saying please go ahead with the search and selection committee under my authority, but the government disagreed.

The bench asked the AG that the governor had “something in his mind” when he withheld consent to the bills sent to him for assent by the state government. It further queried, yet, the governor did not communicate what was troubling him about the proposed laws.

The bench said that the governor was quiet for one or two years, and he withheld the consent and then, suddenly he says I have referred them to the President.

The AG pressed that the governor had communicated his objections to the state regarding the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of VCs in state universities.

The governor-chancellor had sought the inclusion of the UGC chairperson’s nominee in the search-cum-selection committee. The state bills, which were passed, sought to remove the governor from the appointment process of VCs.

Justice Pardiwala said the state might have agreed with the governor, and if the governor had told the state government about his reservations, if he had found them repugnant?

The bench observed that it would not have been an empty formality, when the legislative assembly reconsidered the 10 bills in its special sitting on November 18, 2023.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, contended that good governance required the governor to communicate reasons for withholding consent.

During the hearing, the bench queried why the state took only five days for re-passing the 10 bills, and pointed out that the governor had withheld consent on November 13, 2023. The state government counsel submitted that the state legislature was the “boss” in the constitutional sense under Article 200. The counsel pressed that the governor had no discretion under the provision.

After hearing the arguments for the entire day, the apex court reserved the judgment on Tamil Nadu government pleas over delay in governor’s assent of bills, including the constitution of search-and-selection committees for the appointment of VCs in universities.