Should Those Who Induct Tainted Leaders Into Their Parties Also Resign? Keriwal Asks Shah

New Delhi: Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent interview with a news agency, where he said the Aam Aadmi Party leaders go to jail, run the government from there and come out on bail, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked whether leaders who induct "corrupt" individuals into their parties and reward them with positions also resign from their posts.

Shah had questioned the appropriateness of ministers, chief ministers, or prime ministers accused of corruption or crimes punishable with more than five years in prison running the government from jail.

Shah had said in the interview that when Kejriwal came out of Tihar Jail and saw the protest, he resigned as chief minister on moral grounds, making Atish the CM. "Should anyone run the government from jail? Many leaders have gone to jail since Independence. Recently, the trend of not resigning even after going to jail has started. Some ministers of Tamil Nadu did not resign, Delhi ministers and the chief minister did not resign while in jail. Will this respect our democracy in the world?" he asked.

"If a person includes people guilty of serious crimes in their political party, clears all their cases and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers or chief ministers — should such a minister or prime minister also resign from their post?" Kejriwal wrote on X.

"How many years of jail should such a person receive? If someone is falsely accused and sent to jail, and later proven innocent, then how many years of jail should the minister who framed the false case get?" he asked.

AAP has often accused the BJP of inducting tainted leaders accused of serious offences into their party, frequently referring to the BJP as a "washing machine". AAP has also alleged that Kejriwal and other leaders have been arrested by central probe agencies in false cases at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

Kejriwal was arrested in March last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, making him the first sitting chief minister to be arrested. "When the Centre, under a political conspiracy, falsely implicated me in a case and sent me to jail, I ran the government from jail for 160 days," he mentioned in another post.

He said that in the past seven months, the BJP government in Delhi has brought the city to such a state that the people of Delhi are now remembering the government that functioned from jail.

"At least during the time of the jail-run government, there were no power cuts, water was available, free medicines were provided in hospitals and mohalla clinics, free tests were conducted, a single spell of rain didn't wreak such havoc in Delhi, and private schools were not allowed to act arbitrarily or engage in hooliganism," he said.

