Shortage Of Specialist Doctors Hits India’s Rural Health Sector

New Delhi: Even as the Central government has claimed that India’s doctor-population ratio is much higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed ratio, latest Health Ministry data has revealed that there is a major shortage of specialist doctors at community health centres (CHCs) across rural India.

According to the findings of the Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure & Human Resource) 2022-23 report, released by the Health Ministry, against the required 21964 surgeons, obstetrician/ gynecologists (OB&GY), physicians and pediatricians at the CHCs in rural areas, there is a shortfall of 17551 specialists in the rural sectors in India.

Rural areas in Uttar Pradesh with a maximum shortfall of 2780 specialists top the list of states followed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

As per data, against the demand of 3756 required specialists in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has 974 specialists in rural areas, registering a 2780 shortfall.

Similarly, against the demand of 2600 surgeons, OB&GY, physicians and pediatricians, rural areas of Rajasthan have 510 such specialists at present marking a shortfall of 2090. Against the required specialists of 1328, Madhya Pradesh has 67 specialists in its rural areas registering a shortfall of 1261.

Last month, the Health Ministry, presented statistics in Parliament showing India’s doctor-population ratio as 1:836, which is higher than the WHO prescribed ratio of 1 doctor per 1000 population.

The availability of such specialists at the CHCs in rural areas of the country, however, witnessed an increase in 2023 in comparison to 2005.

In 2005, there were 3550 specialists in rural India, which rose to 4413 in 2023.