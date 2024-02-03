Loading...

Shooting Case: Court Remands BJP MLA to Police Custody Till Feb 14

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

Thane: A court in Thane district on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to police custody till February 14. Gaikwad and two others were produced before a court of First Class Judicial Magistrate in Ulhasnagar in the evening.

FCJM AA Nikam remanded the trio to police custody till February 14, a senior police officer told PTI. The MLA opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, police said. Mahesh Gaikwad is battling for life in a hospital.

