ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder: Main Shooter Arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich District

Bahraich: Five more accused were arrested from Gandara in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Mumbai murder case of Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP Ajit Pawar). A joint team of Mumbai Crime Branch and Uttar Pradesh STF (Special Task Force), which has been searching for those involved in the murder, made the latest arrests.

The arrested persons include main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam alias Shiva, Anurag, Akash Srivastava, Gyan Prakash Tripathi alias Om and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, all residents of Gandara.

On 12 October 2024, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was considered very close to actor Salman Khan, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East. The responsibility of the murder was allegedly taken by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail.

On Sunday, the joint team picked up five people from Gandara area of ​​Kaiserganj. Today, the team under the leadership of UP STF Sub-Inspector Javed Alam Siddiqui and Mumbai Crime Branch Inspectors Sunil Pawar and Jitendra Bharti reached Nanpara area in search of the accused involved in Baba Siddiqui murder case.