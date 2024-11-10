Baba Siddique Murder: Main Shooter Arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich District

Bahraich: Five more accused were arrested from Gandara in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Mumbai murder case of Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP Ajit Pawar). A joint team of Mumbai Crime Branch and Uttar Pradesh STF (Special Task Force), which has been searching for those involved in the murder, made the latest arrests.
The arrested persons include main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam alias Shiva, Anurag, Akash Srivastava, Gyan Prakash Tripathi alias Om and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, all residents of Gandara.
On 12 October 2024, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was considered very close to actor Salman Khan, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East. The responsibility of the murder was allegedly taken by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail.
On Sunday, the joint team picked up five people from Gandara area of Kaiserganj. Today, the team under the leadership of UP STF Sub-Inspector Javed Alam Siddiqui and Mumbai Crime Branch Inspectors Sunil Pawar and Jitendra Bharti reached Nanpara area in search of the accused involved in Baba Siddiqui murder case.
The accused, who are involved in the Siddique murder, were surrounded and arrested by the joint team from Handa Bashari area of Nanpara. The joint team which came in four vehicles was continuously camping in the district since morning. All the accused were trying to flee to Nepal. After getting information about this, the joint team caught everyone.
Late in the evening, the team left for Mumbai after taking the accused arrested in Nanpara Kotwali in their custody. The joint team included STF head constable Munendra Singh, constable Ajit Kumar Singh, driver Suresh Singh and Mumbai Crime Branch API Amol Mali, Ajay Virajdar, Maruti Kadam, SI Swapnil Kale, Dhatre, constable Vikas Chauhan, Mahesh Shawant, Anil Pawar, head constable Mahesh Kumar Dadwad, Sachin Dubbal, Mahesh Mude, Amol Todkar.
Earlier also, three people including Dharmaraj Kashyap were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch team from Gandara area of Kaiserganj.
