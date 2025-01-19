ETV Bharat / bharat

Shooter Manu Bhaker's Grandmother, Uncle Killed In Road Accident In Haryana

Days After Manu Bhaker received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, her maternal grandmother and uncle died in a road accident in Haryana.

File Photo: Shooter Manu Bhaker
File Photo: Shooter Manu Bhaker (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Charkhi Dadri: Just days after India's star shooter Manu Bhaker was honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, tragedy struck her family as her maternal grandmother and uncle died in an alleged hit-and-run road accident on the Mahendragarh bypass road in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana on Sunday.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the two were travelling on a two-wheeler and were hit by a speeding vehicle. "The collision was so severe that both died on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle fled immediately after the accident. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the incident.

According to the preliminary findings, the victims were travelling on a scooty when the speeding vehicle hit them. The local police have assured swift action, with a team actively working to trace the accused driver and determine the circumstances leading to the accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Bhaker, along with World Chess champion Gukesh D and Olympics Bronze-winning hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kuma received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

