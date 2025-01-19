ETV Bharat / bharat

Shooter Manu Bhaker's Grandmother, Uncle Killed In Road Accident In Haryana

Charkhi Dadri: Just days after India's star shooter Manu Bhaker was honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, tragedy struck her family as her maternal grandmother and uncle died in an alleged hit-and-run road accident on the Mahendragarh bypass road in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana on Sunday.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the two were travelling on a two-wheeler and were hit by a speeding vehicle. "The collision was so severe that both died on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle fled immediately after the accident. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the incident.