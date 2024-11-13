From Shoe-Throwing To Security Breach: Attention-Seeking Acts of Doctor Who Breached Shah's Security

Kanpur: The 53-year-old doctor from Kanpur, Shakti Prakash Bhargav, who was arrested for disrupting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presser in Mumbai on Sunday, is alleged to have resorting to several such controversial, attention-seeking acts in the past too. In the latest instance, Dr Bhargav was arrested for posing as a journalist and breaching the high-security event attended by the Union Home Minister. The incident took place at a hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to officials, Dr Bhargav, who runs a private hospital in Kanpur, allegedly used a fake media ID to gain entry to the press conference, disrupting the meeting by shouting about the 'Lal Imli Mill scam' and throwing papers in an attempt to draw attention to his cause.

Security personnel quickly responded, escorting Bhargava out of the venue and handing him over to local police. During questioning, Bhargava claimed he was seeking Shah's intervention in the ongoing Lal Imli Mill controversy, which involves allegations of financial fraud.

However, police grew suspicious of his motives, particularly given his evasive responses and the fact that he had introduced himself as a journalist, despite having no apparent credentials in media.

Police said that Bhargav has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of cheating and forgery. The incident has garnered attention in Kanpur, where Dr Bhargav is known not only for his medical practice but also for a series of controversial actions. In 2019, Bhargav gained national attention for throwing a shoe at an NJP spokesperson during a public event in Delhi.

His reputation for attention-seeking behaviour was further marred by an incident several years ago when he falsely claimed to have been kidnapped, an event that caused a stir in the media.

Local doctors in Kanpur have expressed concern over Bhargav's repeated involvement in such acts. Despite his controversial past, Bhargav has continued to maintain his presence in the medical community, operating a private hospital in the city.

Authorities in Kanpur are investigating Dr Bhargav's past and his involvement in the Lal Imli Mill scam. The scam itself involves the diversion of funds meant for workers at the Kanpur-based mill. The Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation into Bhargava's actions and are in touch with their counterparts in Kanpur.