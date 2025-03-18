'Shocking': Supreme Court On Trial Courts Not Granting Bail In 'Not Very Serious Cases'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed shock over trial courts not granting bail in cases that are "not very serious", asserting that a democratic country must not function like a police state, where law enforcement agencies exercise arbitrary powers to detain individuals without genuine necessity.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday made the observations as it expressed dismay over the rejection of bail pleas by trial courts in "not very serious cases" despite the completion of investigations.

The bench orally remarked that 20 years ago, bail pleas in smaller cases rarely reached the high courts, let alone the top court. The apex court, while hearing a bail plea, said it is shocking that the Supreme Court is adjudicating bail pleas in cases that should be disposed of at the trial court level, and added, “The system is being burdened unnecessarily”.

The bench decided to grant bail to an accused who had been in custody for over two years in a cheating case. The appellant had moved the apex court after failing to get a bail by the Gujarat High Court and the trial court. The appellant pointed out that the investigation was completed and a chargesheet filed.

The apex court said it is unfortunate that bail matters in cases triable by magistrates are being brought before the Supreme Court. “We are sorry to say that people are not getting bail when they should,” said Justice Oka.

The apex court repeatedly urged trial courts and high courts to adopt a more liberal stance in granting bail, particularly in cases involving minor infractions.