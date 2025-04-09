'Shocking': Punjab And Haryana HC On Gangsters Using Bulletproof Vehicles

Chandigarh: Expressing concern over the rampant use of bulletproof vehicles by top gangsters in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court termed it a shocking situation.

The court was hearing a petition by Kamlesh over the seizure of an SUV, which was declared illegal. "The vehicle seized was used by my son, which was illegally converted into a bulletproof car. My son is an A-category gangster with 41 criminal cases against him. The high court wondered how a hardened criminal could get a bulletproof vehicle without any statutory permission and why the administration cannot stop it,' the petitioner said.

The court termed the entire matter as an eye-opening situation and said this is not just a matter of one person or a vehicle but is a sign of administrative failure and free rein given to criminal elements in the entire state. Such additional protection to gangsters is tantamount to strengthening their power, which is extremely dangerous and worrisome for the rule of law.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the court has also made the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Ministry of Road Transport parties to the petition. It has also ordered the Punjab Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit by the next hearing to inform about the action taken in the entire matter.