Shocking Drishyam-Style Murder Unravelled In Bhiwandi; Cleric Arrested After 4 Years On The Run

Thane: A crime similar to the murder in the Hindi film Drishyam starring actor Ajay Devgan has been committed in the Navibasti Nehrunagar area of ​​Bhiwandi city. Police investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy was killed and his body was buried in a shop to dispose of it.

The police arrested the accused from Uttarakhand and seized some of the remains buried by the accused at the scene. The name of the arrested cleric is Ghulam Rabbani, and the name of the murdered youth is 17-year-old Shoaib Sheikh.

According to the police, Shoaib Sheikh of Navibasti Nehrunagar area lived with his family in the Navibasti Nehrunagar area of ​​Bhiwandi city. He has seven sisters and is the only son of his parents. The accused also worked as a cleric in a place of worship in the same area.

He also had a grocery shop. Shoaib went missing on November 20, 2020. At that time, a case of kidnapping was registered in this regard at the city police station.

According to information given to the police by locals two years after the incident, Maulvi Ghulam Rabbani of the madrasa, who lived in the area, was suspected of killing Shoaib Sheikh. Bhiwandi city police had brought Maulana Ghulam Rabbani to the police station for questioning in 2023. But at that time, taking advantage of the crowd at the police station, the Maulana had absconded from the police station. Since then, the police have been searching for him.

The team of Senior Police Inspector Gorakhnath Gharge of the Property Branch of Thane Crime Branch received information that the accused, Gulab Rabbani, was living in a place of worship in Uttarakhand. The accused had a fight with a resident of Uttarakhand.

At that time, the accused had threatened to kill him and bury him in the ground. Based on that, the Uttarakhand police started a secret investigation of him. Then the Uttarakhand police came to know that the accused was absconding from the Bhiwandi city police station. After that, the team of Thane Crime Branch arrested the accused from Uttarakhand. When the accused was interrogated, he confessed to killing Shoaib Sheikh.

He said he dismembered some parts of the body and threw them in the garbage on the roadside, and buried the head and some parts in the shop. After that, a large police force was deployed with the help of local police and brought the accused to the spot. There, some remains of the body were taken out in front of the government magistrate and taken into custody with the help of a forensic team.

The investigation revealed the shocking reason behind the murder. A minor boy was working in the accused's shop. Shoaib had seen the accused having unnatural sex with the boy. To stop Shoaib from exposing him, the accused called him to the shop on November 21, 2020, and killed him.

Police investigation has revealed that his body was buried in the shop. Notably, both the accused and the deceased youth were residents of the same village in Bihar state. The accused is also notorious as a sorcerer.

After the murder of the youth, his parents had requested that the accused help them find their missing son. Upon their request, he had also promised to bring their son back home by performing witchcraft.

The deceased youth's relative said that he had also extorted money on the pretext of going to Ajmer. The family of the deceased said that the accused, Gulab Rabbani, had been living in the same place for two years since their son Shoaib went missing. The accused was in touch with them, but he had never confessed to the murder.

Shoaib's father, Rashid Sheikh, has demanded the death penalty for the accused, who brutally murdered their son. Senior Police Inspector Krishnadev Kharade informed that the accused is currently in the custody of the Bhiwandi City Police Station. He said that he will be produced in court as his police custody is ending on April 19.

Read more: Drishyam movie model murder? Human skull found inside closed cafeteria in Kozhikode