Former Judge Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor Daughter: SC Refuses To Quash Criminal Proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to quash the criminal proceedings against a former judge accused of sexually abusing his minor daughter.

A bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan said the daughter of the accused has made serious allegations. The bench said, “It is a shocking case. He is a judicial officer, and these are serious allegations of incest”. “She must have been scarred for life. How can this be a case for quashing?" the bench asked.

The bench declined to entertain the contention that the judge was framed due to the long-standing matrimonial dispute with his estranged wife. The bench also did not agree with the submissions of the judge's counsel that the case was a "counterblast" and lodged after his father died by suicide, allegedly after being harassed by the complainant's side.

The counsel, representing the former judge, submitted that this man’s entire life has been ruined following his matrimonial problems. “His father committed suicide. The complaint was filed much later and was never mentioned during earlier legal proceedings,” the lawyer added.

“We don’t want to get into all this. Suicide may be because of his son’s actions,” the bench verbally remarked. After hearing the submissions, the bench dismissed the appeal filed by the former judge against a Bombay High Court verdict passed on April 15, 2025, upholding the framing of charges by the trial court. An FIR was registered on January 21, 2019, in Bhandara in Maharashtra, after the alleged incidents of abuse took place between May 2014 and 2018.

After the apex court refused to quash the charges, the former judge is expected to face trial in a special POCSO court. It also came on record that a chargesheet had been filed, but formal charges were yet to be framed in the case.