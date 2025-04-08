Grand Theft Auto: 900 Kia Car Engines Stolen In Andhra Pradesh, Police Suspect 'Inside Job'

Penukonda: As many as 900 Kia car engines were stolen on the way to and from within the company's manufacturing plant in Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district over the last five years, with police suspecting an 'inside job' behind the massive theft.

The South Korean car manufacturer had first approached police on March 19 after discreetly conducting an internal investigation. Police then advised the Kia representatives to file an official complaint for the probe to begin. Following this, the company filed a complaint, prompting the police to form a special investigation team.

The probe so far has revealed that the engine theft may have begun nearly five years ago. “It (engine thefts) started in the year 2020. It has been a continuous process, nearly five years. We will go deep into the investigation,” Penukonda sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateshwarlu was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

According to Venkateshwarlu, a preliminary probe has confirmed the theft of 900 engines. He said that the engines were stolen on the way to the manufacturing plant and also from inside. Police suspect that the massive theft is an ‘inside job’, prompting them to direct their probe towards the past and current employees of the car manufacturer.

“Not outsiders, it is from within. Not even a small piece will come out without their (Kia management) permission. We are checking who are all involved in it,” he said.

"We did a preliminary enquiry, confirmed some loopholes and our main target is probing old employees while there is also the involvement of some current employees," said Venkateshwarlu. Police formed teams to further probe the theft and have also collected several records in this process. This story will be updated when the Kia officially responds.