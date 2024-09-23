ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Car Gets Stuck In Pothole In Jharkhand

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The incident took place when Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan was returning to the helipad after addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in Baharagora, and his car got stuck as the driver could not gauge the potholes in the waterlogged road amid heavy rain.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)

Baharagora: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car got stuck in a pothole amid heavy rain in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when Chouhan was returning to the helipad after addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in Baharagora, they said. The car got stuck as the driver could not gauge the potholes in the water-logged road amid heavy rain, police said.

After his car got stuck, Chouhan got down with an umbrella and spoke to locals. He safely went to the helipad and returned to Ranchi on a helicopter, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Kujur said.

