Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Watershed Yatra To Save Water & Soil

New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated the Watershed Yatra based on the theme 'Jal Laaye Dhan-Dhanya'.

The campaign was inaugurated through video conferencing. The Watershed Yatra van will run for about 60 to 90 days in 805 projects, which will reach 13, 587 villages of 6, 673 Gram Panchayats in 26 states and 2 Union Territories.

During the Watershed Yatra, 1, 509 Gram Sabhas will be organised and 1, 640 'Prabhat Feris' (morning walks) will also be organised. Along with this, 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be done at 2043 places and 1999 works will be inaugurated. Along with this, 'Shramdaan' will be done at 1196 places and horticultural plantation will be done at 557 places, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.

Regarding the Watershed Yatra, Chouhan said, “Water is the basis of our life, if there is water, there is life. We are born from the soil and merge into the soil. Soil is our existence, our basis, hence I appeal to you to save water and soil for yourself and your loved ones."

Chauhan said that the Land Resources Department of the Rural Development Ministry is implementing the watershed development component under the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme for soil and water conservation.