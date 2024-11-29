ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Review Meeting On MGNREGS

New Delhi: Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday held a review meeting to assess the performance and implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In the meeting, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of fostering innovations and reforms to enhance the scheme's effectiveness while appreciating the scheme’s achievements.

Chauhan directed that transparency and accountability mechanisms under MGNREGS will be strengthened. Measures will be taken to prevent the misuse of public funds, ensuring custody of job cards with beneficiaries, and prohibiting the use of machinery at worksites, a statement said.

A total of 187.5 crore person days have been generated, providing employment to 4.6 crore rural households. More than 56 lakh assets have been created, reflecting the scheme’s role in strengthening rural infrastructure. Around 44 per cent and 55 per cent of total expenditure has been incurred on Agri and allied activities and individual beneficiary works, which indicates a focus on agriculture in the rural areas and an increase in livelihood opportunities for vulnerable families respectively, Chauhan informed.