Exclusive: AI Is Being Used To Make Agriculture More Scientific, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rangareddy: The central government has launched a farmer outreach exercise under the name of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark the 11 years of completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a programme in a village in Rangareddy district of Telangana and interacted with the farmers on the ‘Unnat Krishi Yojana’ scheme of the government that is aimed at increasing the produce and income of the farmers. He travelled across more than a dozen villages as a part of the exercise.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

He related that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a part of ‘One Nation, One Agriculture’ programme that aims to develop agriculture in the country, reduce input costs, increase profits and use modern technology in the fields.

The minister said that agriculture scientists, ministers of state as well as himself are in out to visit villages across the country to make the farmers aware of the latest agricultural techniques and increase the harvest of various crops.

He further said that the states understand that prosperity of farmers means prosperity of the nation and are supporting the centre’s initiative. “This is a collective effort where the centre and the states are on one platform,” Chouhan underlined.

“Our main purpose is to give a right direction to the efforts of the farmers and to help increase his income,” said Chouhan as he pointed towards the farm of a farmer Hanumant who is carrying out progressive farming of papaya and palm.

Pointing out towards another farmer Shantaram who is earning up to Rs 5 lakh from one acre, the minister added, “We want to spread such success stories across the country. We are trying to take the research done by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to the fields. Varieties of rice that can grow with less consumption of water are being promoted along with direct seeding technique. Best quality seeds are being given to the famers and there is emphasis on mechanization,” he said.

The minister went on to state that at the same time artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to make agriculture smart besides addressing the marketing and processing concerns on agricultural produce.

He elaborated saying that AI is being used to make agriculture more scientific. For example the AI is being used to get exact weather prediction, information on soil fertility and the schedule of sowing and harvesting. The farmers get to know when they need to irrigate and what crop is best suited for their region. “All this helps in reducing costs and increasing production,” Chouhan pointed out.

The minister further emphasized on the need for diversification of crops from the traditional wheat and paddy cycle as this will address the needs of eh country besides increasing returns for the farmer.

Appealing to the farmers to adopt new techniques and practices, the minister said that the government wants the farmers to prosper and reap the fruits of their labour.

“We want that agriculture should not be just a means of livelihood but it should be a profession that gives good and steady returns. For this we are focusing on innovation, research and cooperation to develop Indian agriculture a model for others to emulate,” he asserted.

