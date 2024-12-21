ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivkumari Jadoun Donates Retirement Savings To Hanuman Temple in MP's Vijaypur, Pledges Organ Donation

Shivkumari Jadoun, a Vijaypur teacher, selflessly donated retirement funds, pledged organ donation, and previously gifted property worth Rs 1 crore to a Hanuman temple.

In an inspiring move, Shivkumari Jadoun, a teacher from Vijaypur, has set a unique example of selflessness by announcing her decision to donate her government retirement funds and her organs after death
SDM Abhishek Mishra and tahsildar Manisha Mishra honour Shivkumari Jadoun for her noble decisions in Vijaypur on Friday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 seconds ago

Sheopur: In an inspiring move, Shivkumari Jadoun, a teacher from Vijaypur, has set a unique example of selflessness by announcing her decision to donate her government retirement funds and her organs after death. She submitted an official application to SDM Abhishek Mishra, outlining her intentions. This decision comes after her earlier donation of property worth over Rs 1 crore to the Chhimchhima Hanuman Temple in Vijaypur.

Jadoun, who teaches at a school in Khitarpal village, had previously transferred her house and other assets to the temple, registering the property in the temple's name. Now, she has pledged her retirement funds and organs, driven by her deep faith in God. In her application, she expressed that all she had was a gift from God, and thus, it was her duty to return it to God.

SDM Abhishek Mishra and tahsildar Manisha Mishra honoured Shivkumari Jadoun for her noble decisions, recognising her commitment to selfless giving.

"God's gift, given to God"

Shivkumari Jadoun, who lives a life of devotion, explained her decision: "Whatever belongs to God, I have dedicated it to God. After death, the body is of no use, but if my organs can help someone, that is a good thing."

Shivkumari is deeply devoted to God, with idols of deities adorning every corner of her house. After completing her duties as a schoolteacher, she dedicates all her time to serving God. In 2022, she transferred all her property to the Hanuman Temple. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, "I have two sons, and I have given them their share. All my remaining movable and immovable assets, including property, my house, and bank balance, have been willingly transferred to the Chhimchhima Hanuman Mandir Trust."

