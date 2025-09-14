ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiv Sena(UBT) Ups The Ante Against BCCI, BJP As Countdown Begins For India-Pakistan Asia Cup Fixture

Mumbai: Amid growing demands to boycott India's Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has launched state-wide protests against the fixture in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Party leader Aditya Thackeray has accused the BJP of having changed its ideology and definition of patriotism while other party leaders warned hotel owners against streaming the match.

BCCI Draws Flak Over Asia Cup Fixture Against Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is drawing widespread ridicule for going ahead with the match against Pakistan scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates in the evening in the backdrop of the April 22 terror attack in which Pakistan backed terrorists shot dead 25 tourists and a local horse rider at Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Show You Aren't Anti-national By Boycotting Match, Aditya Thackeray To BCCI

As the countdown for the match begins, Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said that the BCCI could still boycott the match and “still show India that it belongs to India, and not to greed of money”.

“The match can be boycotted even today, even now. The

@BCCI can still show India that it belongs to India, and not to greed of money. The BCCI can still prove that it isn’t anti- national. Do 2 points really matter to the best team in the world?...,” Thackeray wrote in an elaborate post on X.

Reaching out to Team India players, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Those playing today on the field, must realise that they are playing against a country from where terrorists came into ours, massacring innocent lives”.

“Think of the families who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam. Nothing can come beyond boycotting a country that harbours terrorists. What a shame to be knowing all of this and still going ahead with the game. Today, we miss a Union Government that would have strongly come down on such anti- national acts. Sadly, we see BJP having changed its ideology and definition of patriotism”.

In another post, Thackeray also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's statement after the Pahalgam attack that “blood and water cannot flow together”.