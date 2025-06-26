Eknath Shinde Should Stop Taking The Name Of Balasaheb Thackeray: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying he should chant the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Shinde, while speaking at a programme to mark 50 years of Emergency, had said that Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray had conditionally backed the Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, said, "Eknath Shinde was a child then, we were in college, and we know more about the Emergency. Forget conditional or unconditional, Eknath Shinde should stop taking the name of Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. He should chant the names of PM Modi and Amit Shah."

He also lashed out at BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, who made a comment saying people are getting all facilities due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took a jibe at Lonikar, saying that 26 innocents were killed in Pahalgam due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India having to announce a ceasefire with Pakistan due to the intervention of US President Donald Trump, and it was due to the Prime Minister.

"Prime land in Mumbai is being given to (Gautam) Adnani after snatching it from the local Marathi people, and it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, the farmers took to the streets and their lands are being snatched away by Modi's men, and this is due to PM Modi. There are a lot of things happening in the country due to Modi, and these are prime examples," Raut said, mincing no words.

Raut trained his guns on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government over the Shaktipeeth Highway. "The Finance Minister (Ajit Pawar) should oppose it. The new projects are taken up for contractors," he said.

"Maharashtra's dream project can only be one, to remove (Gautam) Adani from the state," he said.