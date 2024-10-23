Maharashtra Assembly Polls : Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli Constituency

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli Assembly seat.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party released the first list of candidates on Wednesday. Aaditya, who is sitting MLA from Worli, has been fielded again. He will take on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Sandeep Deshpande.

The party, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), has fielded Varun Sardesai, who is close to Aaditya Thackeray, from Bandra East constituency in Mumbai.

It has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe from the Kopari-Pachpakadi seat, while Rajan Vichre has been given a ticket from Thane Assembly seat where he will take on incumbent MLA Sanjay Kelkar, who has been fielded by the BJP.

Among the other prominent candidates who have been fielded by the party include Vasant Geete (Nashik Central seat), and Vaibhav Naik (Kudal), who is likely to take on Nilesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane.

Former Maharashtra Minister Bhaskar Jadhav, who is a known face from the coastal Konkan region of the state, has been given a ticket from the Guhaghar constituency. Rajan Salvi has been fielded from the Rajapur seat while Rajan Teli is the party's candidate from the Sawantwadi seat.